Kuwait's KNPC posts $3.3 bln 2022-23 profit, highest ever

KUWAIT, July 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) posted profit of 1.016 billion dinars ($3.31 billion) in the year ended March 31, its highest ever, Kuwait's state news agency said on Tuesday.

