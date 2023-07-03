News & Insights

Kuwait's KIPIC puts out fire at al-Zour refinery

July 03, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Haggagy for Reuters ->

Adds quote

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) put out a fire at the al-Zour refinery without any reported injuries, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refinery is back to work normally, with production and export operations continuing, Abdullah Fahad Shabib Al-Ajmi added.

"The fire broke out in Unit No. 12 and we need a thorough investigation to find out the cause.", he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy Writing by Ahmed Elimam Editing by David Goodman)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.