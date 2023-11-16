News & Insights

Kuwait's KIPIC has sufficient stocks despite al-Zour shutdown, CEO says

November 16, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

By Ahmed Hagagy

KUWAIT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has sufficient stocks of diesel, naphtha, kerosene and fuel oil to meet obligations to local and foreign customers despite an almost complete shutdown of the al-Zour refinery last week, CEO Walid al-Badr told Reuters on Thursday.

Gas supplies to the refinery were halted in a "force majeure situation" owing to a malfunctioning gas valve and the operations team was working to resume operations gradually, Badr said, adding that "these issues happen in this industry".

The company is working to restore operations within 10 days, he said.

KIPIC had announced earlier on Thursday that a "limited fire" in a sulphur unit at the refinery had been brought under control without affecting operations.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, a source close to the matter told Reuters, adding that initial indications are that the refinery shutdown and fire are unrelated.

