Kuwait's KIPIC has sufficient stocks despite al-Zour shutdown, CEO says

KUWAIT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has sufficient stocks to meet its obligations to local and foreign customers despite an almost complete shutdown of the al-Zour refinery last week, CEO Walid al-Badr told Reuters on Thursday.

Gas supplies to the refinery were halted in a "force majeure situation" due to a malfunctioning gas valve, Badr said, adding: "these issues happen in this industry".

The company is working to restore operations at the refinery within 10 days, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; editing by Nadine Awadalla and Jason Neely)

