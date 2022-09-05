Kuwait's KIPCO approves merger with Qurain Petrochemical Co. - CEO

Contributor
Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Published

Shareholders of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) approved the merger contract with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company, KIPCO's CEO Sheikha Dana Nasser Alsabah told a shareholders meeting on Monday.

Corrects capital increase figure to 240.8 million, not 250.8 million

KUWAIT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) approved the merger contract with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company, KIPCO's CEO Sheikha Dana Nasser Alsabah told a shareholders meeting on Monday.

The shareholders also agreed to increase the company's capital by 240.8 million dinars ($813.55 million) through issuing 2.408 billion new shares, which will be allocated to the shareholders of Qurain Petrochemical Company.

($1 = 0.3083 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More