Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 30-jet order

KUWAIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Jazeera Airways JAZK.KW is in talks to buy 30 Airbus AIR.PA A320neo or Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion, the airline's chairman said on Monday.

Marwan Boodai told Reuters the budget carrier expects to place the long-considered aircraft order by the end of March.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)

