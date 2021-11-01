Companies
Kuwait's Jazeera Airways in talks with Airbus, Boeing for 30-jet order

Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
KUWAIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Jazeera Airways JAZK.KW is in talks to buy 30 Airbus AIR.PA A320neo or Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion, the airline's chairman said on Monday.

Marwan Boodai told Reuters the budget carrier expects to place the long-considered aircraft order by the end of March.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

