Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince - state news agency

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary eleciton in the Gulf state.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Gareth Jones)

