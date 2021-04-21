Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical sells $700 million in 7-year bonds

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company sold on Wednesday $700 million in seven-year bonds after receiving over $3.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

The bonds were launched at 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 170 bps over Treasuries, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Citi C.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, MUFG 8306.T and NBK Capital NBKK.KW led the deal. BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, SMBC Nikko 8316.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L were also on the deal.

The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan often sees fewer bond sales from the Gulf, but Equate's follows another of the region's corporates, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) TAQA.AD, selling $1.5 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Tuesday.

TAQA is owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ. Etisalat, the UAE's former telecomms monopoly which is 60% owned by the federal government via the sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority, is planning a euro-denominated issuance soon.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

