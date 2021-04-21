World Markets
Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical markets 7-year dollar bonds - document

Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company has given initial price guidance of around 170 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for seven-year dollar bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

Citi C.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, MUFG 8306.T and NBK Capital NBKK.KW are leading the deal. BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, SMBC Nikko 8316.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L are also on the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

