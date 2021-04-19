Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical hires banks for dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company has hired banks to arrange an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark seven-year bonds, subject to market conditions, a document showed on Monday.

Citi C.N, JPMorgan JPM.N, MUFG 8306.T, NBK Capital NBKK.KW will arrange fixed income investor calls across Asia, Europe and the United States staring on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, SMBC Nikko 8316.T and Standard Chartered STAN.L are also on the deal.

Equate also announced an invitation to holders of its outstanding bonds due in 2022 to tender them for cash, subject to the settlement of the new bonds.

Citi, JPMorgan, MUFG and NBK Capital are arranging the tender offer.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.