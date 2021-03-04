World Markets

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Thursday to the United States for "usual" medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.

Adds background

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Thursday to the United States for "usual" medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet and Giles Elgood)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More