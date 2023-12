Corrects typo in name in headline

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died, the Kuwait's state TV reported on Saturday.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Adam Makary; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.