Kuwait's Emir in stable condition, still receiving treatment - KUNA

Credit: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

November 29, 2023 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in stable condition and is still receiving necessary treatment, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The monarch had been admitted to hospital earlier on Wednesday due to a medical emergency, KUNA had said.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
