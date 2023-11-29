Kuwait's Emir in stable condition, still receiving treatment - KUNA

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in stable condition and is still receiving necessary treatment, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.
The monarch had been admitted to hospital earlier on Wednesday due to a medical emergency, KUNA had said.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)
