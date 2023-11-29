Kuwait's Emir in stable condition, still receiving treatment - KUNA

DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in stable condition and is still receiving necessary treatment, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The monarch had been admitted to hospital earlier on Wednesday due to a medical emergency, KUNA had said.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.