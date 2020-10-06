Kuwait's cabinet hands in resignation, emir asks PM to prepare for election - KUNA

KUWAIT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait's new emir has asked the Gulf state's cabinet to carry on its duties and prepare for an election after Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah handed in his government's resignation, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah expressed his full confidence in the current cabinet, KUNA said.

