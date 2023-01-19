Kuwait's Al Zour offers more low-sulphur fuel oil for Feb-April

January 19, 2023 — 05:35 am EST

Written by Jeslyn Lerh and Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait has issued a tender offering three low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes for loading between February and April from its Al Zour refinery, industry sources said on Thursday.

This is the refinery's sixth LSFO tender from the new refinery since it began exports last November.

The refinery is offering three 100,000-tonne cargoes of 0.5% LSFO in a tender that closes on Thursday.

The first cargo is scheduled to load Feb. 1-2, while loading dates for the second and third cargoes are to be scheduled for March and April.

The refinery earlier cancelled a tender to sell a jet fuel cargo loading in mid-February without providing a reason, sources said.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Trixie Yap; editing by Jason Neely)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com; trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.