News & Insights

Kuwait's Al Zour offers more fuel oil in second tender in a week

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

May 18, 2023 — 11:24 pm EDT

Written by Jeslyn Lerh for Reuters ->

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has issued a second tender offering fuel oil in the same week, trade sources said on Friday, after it recently resumed spot sales following a gap of nearly eight weeks.

The refinery has offered 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of LSFO -with maximum sulphur content of 0.5% - for loading between June 3 and June 4, in a tender that closes on May 19, sources said.

It last closed a LSFO tender on May 15, when it offered a cargo of the same volume for loading between May 27 and 28, the first in more than eight weeks as its crude distillation units ramp up after a partial shutdown. FUEL/TENDA

The tender for late-May was awarded to Japanese trading house Marubeni at discounts of $13 to $15 a tonne versus Singapore 0.5% LSFO cargo quotes, on a free-on-board basis, sources said.

Al Zour's low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) tenders are closely watched by market participants as the refinery is poised to be a major LSFO exporter when it ramps up fully. Its third crude distillation unit is expected to ramp up in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.