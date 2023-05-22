Kuwait's Al Zour offers more fuel oil for early June

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has issued another tender offering low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for early June, trade sources said on Tuesday, shortly after it closed two tenders last week.

The refinery has offered 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of LSFO - with maximum sulphur content of 0.5% - for loading between June 8 and June 9, in a tender that closes on May 23, sources said.

It last closed a LSFO tender on May 19, when it sold a cargo of the same volume for loading between June 3 and 4. FUEL/TENDA

The refinery has started ramping up sales tenders again after its crude distillation units came back online, following a partial shutdown in April.

Expectations of higher incoming supplies have started to weigh on the Asia market, with Singapore cash differentials for the product slipping back into single-digit premiums this week. MFO05-SIN-DIF

