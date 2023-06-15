Kuwait's Al Zour issues fuel oil sales tender for July-December

By Jeslyn Lerh

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Al Zour refinery has issued a term tender for fuel oil sales for July to December loading, trade sources said on Thursday, a move that comes while it continues to ramp up its third crude distillation unit (CDU).

Al Zour's low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) tenders are closely watched by market participants as the refinery is set to be a major global LSFO exporter once it ramps up fully, and its export volumes affect market sentiment in Asia.

The refinery has offered LSFO with maximum sulphur content of 0.5% for the second half of 2023, in a term tender that closes on June 19, sources said.

The first cargo is expected to load between July 15 and 19, with volumes of about 100,000 metric tons.

The loading dates and volumes to be lifted for subsequent months will be fixed at a later date, sources said.

The total volume to be lifted over the entire term contract will range from 80,000 to 720,000 metric tons, they added.

It last sold via tender a LSFO cargo of 100,000 to 120,000 metric tons for loading between June 17 and 18, based on past records. FUEL/TENDA

The refinery's third CDU is expected to ramp up, at the earliest, from July, according to a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Jason Neely and Varun H K)

