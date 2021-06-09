C

Kuwait's Ahli United Bank sells $600 million Islamic bond

Kuwait's Ahli United Bank has sold $600 million in Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds at 3.875%, a document showed on Wednesday.

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Ahli United Bank BKME.KW has sold $600 million in Additional Tier 1 Islamic bonds at 3.875%, a document showed on Wednesday.

Pricing on the bond tightened from an initial price guidance of around 4.375% after the debt sale attracted more than $1.7 billion in orders, the document from one of banks on the deal showed.

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds are designed to be perpetual in nature, but issuers can redeem or "call" them after a specified period. Ahli United Bank's AT1 sukuk will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

Kuwait's Ahli United, nearly three-quarters owned by Bahrain's Ahli United Bank AUBB.BH, hired Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, Kamco Invest KAMC.KW, KFH Capital KFH.KW and Kuwait International Bank KIBK.KW to arrange the deal.

