Kuwait's Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for AT1 sukuk -document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Ahli United Bank BKME.KW has given initial price guidance of around 4.375% for Additional Tier 1 U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk that will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years, a document showed on Wednesday.

Kuwait's Ahli United, nearly three-quarters owned by Bahrain's Ahli United Bank AUBB.BH, hired Citi C.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, Kamco Invest KAMC.KW, KFH Capital KFH.KW and Kuwait International Bank KIBK.KW to arrange the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day, the document from one of banks on the deal showed.

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature, but issuers can call them after a specified period.

