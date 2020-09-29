US Markets

Kuwait TV cuts to Koranic verses in possible sign of death in ruling family

Contributors
Lisa Barrington Reuters
Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Published

Kuwait television interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses on Tuesday, a move which often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family.

Adds background

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait television interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses on Tuesday, a move which often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family.

There was no immediate announcement from authorities.

Kuwait's ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 91, has been in hospital in the United States since July following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait that same month.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer and ally of the United States, since 2006 and has steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

On Sept. 14 Kuwait's prime minister had informed his cabinet that the emir's health was improving.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Ahmed Hagagy and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Gareth Jones)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular