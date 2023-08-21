News & Insights

Kuwait to transfer land worth $8.1 bln to pension fund - finance ministry

August 21, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance ministry said on Monday it was preparing to transfer land worth more than 2.5 billion dinars ($8.12 billion) to the state's pension fund for investment.

The move was to support "retirees by strengthening the financial and economic position of the institution and ensuring its sustainability, and reducing the actuarial deficit recorded in the institution's budget," the ministry said.

It added that the process is underway to complete the transfer of three land plots with a total area of 842,000 square metres to the Public Institution for Social Security Fund.

