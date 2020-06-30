Companies

Kuwait to resume commercial flights, doesn't see full capacity until Aug. 2021

Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Kuwait will partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, the civil aviation authority said, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) detailed the three-phase plan late on Monday after the government said commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport, suspended since March, would restart on Aug. 1 at 30% capacity.

The DGCA said that would involve a maximum of 100 flights and 10,000 passengers a day.

The second stage, starting next February, will see capacity increase to 60% to handle a maximum of 20,000 passengers and 200 flights daily.

Full capacity will commence on Aug. 1 next year, when Kuwait International, the Gulf Arab state's only civil airport, could handle 30,000 passengers and 300 flights a day.

Kuwait, which has recorded more than 45,520 COVID-19 cases with 350 deaths, initiated a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. A partial curfew remains in place.

