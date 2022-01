CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti authorities on Monday approved the building of a new airport in the northern area, state news agency KUNA reported.

The report did not disclose the completion date of the project nor the value of investment.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely)

