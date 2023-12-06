Kuwait supports OPEC+ decisions, committed to voluntary cuts -KUNA

Adds details, background throughout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait supports the decision of OPEC+ on reduction of oil output and is committed to the additional voluntary oil cut by 135,000 barrels per day for three months starting Jan. 1, Kuwaiti state news agency (KUNA) said on Wednesday, citing Minister of Oil Saad Al Barrak.

Al Barrak commended the precautionary measures adopted by OPEC to maintain balance and stability of the oil market, KUNA added.

"The state of Kuwait will remain an active partner in the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries," the Kuwaiti oil minister said.

OPEC+ oil producers on Dec. 1 agreed to voluntary output cuts totaling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.