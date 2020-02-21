Commodities

Kuwait stops all flights to and from Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak -KUNA

Contributor
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published

Kuwait's civil aviation authority decided on Friday to stop all flights to and from Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said, citing the authority's statement.

CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait's civil aviation authority decided on Friday to stop all flights to and from Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said, citing the authority's statement.

The authority also decided to ban residents or those with entry permission who were in Iran during the past two weeks adding that any Kuwaiti national arriving from Iran will be directed to isolation. Moreover, it has been decided to ban entry for travelers coming from Iran.

The statement that comes in accordance with the Kuwaiti health ministry instructions, called citizens not to travel to Iran for the time being.

The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com; 00201116281191))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular