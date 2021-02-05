Kuwait should accelerate reforms – IMF

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Kuwait needs to accelerate reforms to reduce the dependence of government policies on the rise and fall of oil prices, an International Monetary Fund official said.

The oil-rich Gulf state faces near-term liquidity risks largely due to the absence of parliamentary authorisation for the government to borrow.

"Kuwait has high levels of buffers, but they need to accelerate reforms," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF told Reuters.

Kuwait has been hit hard by lower oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic, but economic reforms have stalled due to repeated rows and deadlocks between cabinets and assemblies.

Kuwait has announced plans to move towards fiscal consolidation and to diversify its revenues, but Azour said the country should accelerate reforms allowing them to "gradually reduce the dependence of the fiscal on oil prices and allow them to be less pro-cyclical in their policies".

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded its outlook on Kuwait's sovereign debt rating to negative from stable, warning of near-term liquidity risks associated with the state treasury fund.

The agency, which affirmed Kuwait's long-term rating at "AA", said liquid assets in the General Reserve Fund faced being depleted in the absence of parliamentary authorisation for the government to borrow.

Finance Minister Khalifa Hamada said in a statement that Kuwait's financial position was solid, supported by the much larger Future Generations Fund – only tapped into once, during the First Gulf War.

But he acknowledged the near-depletion of the GRF due to "structural imbalances" in public finances. He said boosting liquidity in the GRF was among the government's top priorities and solutions were being explored.

Gulf states have been borrowing extensively in the international debt markets in recent years to fill large deficits, partly thanks to favourable market conditions for regional and emerging markets borrowers.

"I don’t think they would have a difficulty in accessing the market, it’s more a legislative issue that they need to tackle at this stage," Azour said.

Kuwait estimated a deficit of KD12.1bn (US$40bn) in fiscal 2021–22 – 13.8% narrower than the deficit budgeted for the year ending on March 31, with the reduction mostly due to expectations of higher oil prices.

Kuwait Projects Co, the country's largest listed investment company, lost its last investment-grade rating on Monday when Moody's downgraded it to Ba1 from Baa3 – a sign low oil prices have taken their toll on corporations as well.

Moody's cut Kipco's ratings mainly due its view that cash burn would continue for 12–18 months, a substantial increase in market value leverage and unclear timing on a full turnaround of media company Orbit Showtime Network.

JP Morgan analysts said Kipco would likely raise debt as the pace of cash burn likely meant liquidity would not be sufficient to meet 2023 repayments without new financing.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Arghyadeep Dutta, Saeed Azhar, Marc Jones and Ahmed Hagagy)

((robert.hogg@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)20 4530 2000, +44 (0)75 5758 8446))