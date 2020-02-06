Commodities

Kuwait seeks information on alleged Airbus bribery case - KUNA

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Kuwait's anti-corruption authority (NAZAHA) said on Thursday it was open to receiving any information about alleged bribes paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties, according to the state news agency.

CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait's anti-corruption authority (NAZAHA) said on Thursday it was open to receiving any information about alleged bribes paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties, according to the state news agency. NAZAHA's investigations spokesman, Mohammad Bo-Zober, was quoted as saying the authority had started reaching out to local newspapers and media outlets that had covered the scandal to collect all possible evidence. Airbus bribed public officials and hid payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Jan. 31 as the European planemaker agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States. [nL8N2A3663] French prosecutors said their corruption probe involved transactions in a number of countries, including Kuwait. [nP6N29R00X]. The NAZAHA spokesman said the authority could summons people to provide statements, and confirmed Kuwait would cooperate with British prosecutors to collect evidence. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com; 0020111628191)) Keywords: AIRBUS PROBE/KUWAIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Companies

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular