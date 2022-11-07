Kuwait says to become carbon neutral in oil and gas by 2050

November 07, 2022 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait is committed to becoming carbon neutral in the oil and gas sector by 2050 and in the whole country a decade after that, Foreign Minister Salem al-Sabah told state news agency KUNA on Monday on the sidelines of COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Al-Sabah said the plan by Kuwait, a major oil exporter and a member of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to reach carbon-neutrality is "a solid serious pledge that we will commit to."

The country's crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, also affirmed Kuwait's commitment to regional and international environmental resolutions and initiatives while addressing the Middle East Green Initiative summit held on sidelines of COP27 and cited projects to expand green areas.

The Middle East Green Initiative was launched by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year as part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions.

