Kuwait, Saudi Arabia invite Iran to hold talks on gas-rich offshore zone -SPA
Adds context
April 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Iran on Wednesday to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The two Gulf Arab monarchies reaffirmed their right to develop the Durra natural gas field, located in this area, the Saudi Press Agency added, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.
The Kuwaiti government said last month that Durra is "entirely a Kuwaiti and Saudi field" and that the issue to be settled with Iran is just the demarcation of the area offshore a neutral zone shared by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia lying adjacent to Iran's maritime zone.
Iran says it has a stake in the field and considers a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last month to develop it "illegal".
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Hugh Lawson and Jason Neely)
((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- Tunisia hikes local purchase price of wheat, plans self-sufficiency in durum wheat