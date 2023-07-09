News & Insights

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia have 'exclusive rights' in Durra gas field -Kuwait oil minister

July 09, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, background in paragraphs 3-6

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have "exclusive rights" in the Durra gas field in the Arabian Gulf, Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak said on Sunday, and he called on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

"Until this moment, this is an exclusive right of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the Durra field, and whoever has a claim must start demarcating the borders. And if it has a right, it will take it according to the rules of international law," Al Barrak said in an interview with Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television.

"The other side has claims that are not based on a clear demarcation of the maritime borders," he added, referring to Iran.

Al Barrak's comments echo those of Saudi Arabia, which said last week that the kingdom and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth in the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area".

Saudi Arabia also renewed its call to Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on the demarcation of the eastern border of the area, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Leslie Adler)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.