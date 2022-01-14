Kuwait refinery fire under control, 10 injured

Adds fire under control, operations unaffected

CAIRO Jan 14 (Reuters) - A fire at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery on Friday during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit injured 10 people but was brought under control, with operations unaffected, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said.

The injured included five with severe burns, it said.

"The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account.

In September, KNPC said it started a project to expand refining capacity and produce fuel that generates lower emissions, including expanding capacity at Mina al-Ahmadi to 346,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.