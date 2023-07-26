News & Insights

Kuwait records $20.8 bln surplus in 2022/23, first in almost a decade

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

July 26, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Tala Ramadan and Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

Updates with details

KUWAIT, July 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait recorded a budget surplus of 6.368 billion dinars ($20.76 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, its first in nine years, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Oil revenues reached 26.713 billion dinars, a 64.7% increase from the 2021/2022 fiscal year. The average oil price for the fiscal year was $97.1 a barrel.

Oil revenues made up nearly 93% of total revenues of 28.802 billion dinars, while non-oil revenues dropped 12.8% from a year earlier to 2.089 billion dinars, the ministry said.

Total expenditure was 22.369 billion dinars, 2.6% lower than a year earlier, it added. Salaries and wages still made up more than half of state spending at 12.977 billion dinars, though were about 2% below the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 0.3068 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.