Kuwait reappoints oil, finance minister in new cabinet

Adds oil and finance ministers reappointed to new cabinet

KUWAIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet that reappointed the oil and finance ministers, the state news agency said.

The previous government had resigned in January in a standoff with parliament that had posed the first big political challenge to the emir since he assumed power last September at a time the OPEC member state is facing a liquidity crunch.

Oil Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares, Finance Minister Khalifa Hamade and Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah were reappointed in the new cabinet.

