Kuwait raises April crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait raised the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in April by 30 cents from the previous month to 55 cents a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The producer also raised the February Kuwait super light crude (KSLC) OSP to 90 cents a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 20 cents higher than the previous month.

(Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by David Goodman )

