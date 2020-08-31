Kuwait prime minister told cabinet emir's health situation is in improvement -tweet

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait's prime minister told the cabinet on Monday the health situation of the 91-year old emir is in improvement, according to a cabinet tweet.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

