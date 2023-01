Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, the state news agency KUNA reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Mark Heinrich)

