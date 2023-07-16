News & Insights

World Markets

Kuwait plans to lift oil output to 3.15 mln bpd within four years

July 16, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Kuwait,July 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait plans to raise its crude oil production capacity to 3.15 million bpd from 2.7 million bpd within four years, according to a government plan seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The document also says Kuwait plans to increase refining capacity to 1.455 million bpd from the current 755,000 bpd within four years.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Omar Abdel-Razek Editing by David Goodman )

((omar-abdelrazek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.