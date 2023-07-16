Kuwait plans to lift oil output to 3.15 mln bpd within four years

Kuwait,July 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait plans to raise its crude oil production capacity to 3.15 million bpd from 2.7 million bpd within four years, according to a government plan seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The document also says Kuwait plans to increase refining capacity to 1.455 million bpd from the current 755,000 bpd within four years.

