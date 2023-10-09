News & Insights

World Markets

Kuwait Petroleum plans an extra $11 bln annually in oil revenue in new strategy

October 09, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Haggagy for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah said on Monday that oil will remain a vital part of the world's energy mix.

Al-Sabah told a conference that Kuwait's new strategy will ensure the flow of additional revenues worth approximately $11 billion annually to the state in its next five-year plan.

(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Writing by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.