Kuwait Petroleum plans an extra $11 bln annually in oil revenue in new strategy

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah said on Monday that oil will remain a vital part of the world's energy mix.

Al-Sabah told a conference that Kuwait's new strategy will ensure the flow of additional revenues worth approximately $11 billion annually to the state in its next five-year plan.

(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Writing by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)

