Kuwait Petroleum Corporation raises 1 bln dinars loan

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has agreed a 1 billion dinar ($3.27 billion) loan with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House, NBK said in a bourse filing.

NBK's share of the syndicated debt facility, which will be used to finance general capital expenditure, will be 370 million Kuwaiti dinars, it said.

($1 = 0.3060 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

