Kuwait Petroleum Corporation raises 1 bln dinars loan

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has agreed a 1 billion dinar ($3.27 billion) loan with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House, NBK said in a bourse filing.

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has agreed a 1 billion dinar ($3.27 billion) loan with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House, NBK said in a bourse filing.

NBK's share of the syndicated debt facility, which will be used to finance general capital expenditure, will be 370 million Kuwaiti dinars, it said.

($1 = 0.3060 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More