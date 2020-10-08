US Markets

Kuwait parliament endorses Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Contributor
Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KUWAIT NEWS AGENCY

Kuwait's parliament on Thursday endorsed Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, after the new emir named him on Wednesday, the parliament said on its Twitter page.

KUWAIT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament on Thursday endorsed Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, after the new emir named him on Wednesday, the parliament said on its Twitter page.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power as emir following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week. Octogenarian Sheikh Meshal is deputy head of the country's National Guard.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular