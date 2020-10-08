Kuwait parliament endorses Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

KUWAIT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament on Thursday endorsed Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, after the new emir named him on Wednesday, the parliament said on its Twitter page.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power as emir following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week. Octogenarian Sheikh Meshal is deputy head of the country's National Guard.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet)

