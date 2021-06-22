Kuwait parliament approves 2021-2022 budget - speaker

KUWAIT, June 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament on Tuesday approved a state budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said.

The budget, proposed by the government in January, envisages 23.05 billion dinars ($76.65 billion) in expenditure for the fiscal year that started on April 1, and a deficit of 12.1 billion dinars.

The parliamentary vote on Tuesday comes amid a stand-off between government and parliament that has delayed reforms in the OPEC member state.

($1 = 0.3007 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.