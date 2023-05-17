Kuwait Oil Company's capital spending will be between 11 bln and 13 bln dinars over next 5 years -CEO

CAIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - The value of Kuwait Oil Company's capital projects in the next five years is estimated between 11 billion and 13 billion dinars ($35.90 billion to $42.43 billion), the company's CEO, Ahmed Jaber al-Aydan, told Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper in an interview.

The company's capital spending will be distributed among projects for drilling wells, building new production facilities, improving others, and projects for water treatment and injection, al-Aydan added.

($1 = 0.3064 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)

