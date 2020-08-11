Kuwait Oil Company says limited oil spill near kilo 18 from the seventh ring road - tweet

Contributor
Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Published

Kuwait Oil Company announced on Tuesday a limited oil spill near kilo 18 from the seventh ring road, adding that isolating the source of leakage is in progress, the company said on twitter.

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait Oil Company announced on Tuesday a limited oil spill near kilo 18 from the seventh ring road, adding that isolating the source of leakage is in progress, the company said on twitter.

The company added that its emergency teams in coordination with the concerned authorities are dealing with the spill.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More