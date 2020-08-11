Kuwait Oil Company says limited oil spill near kilo 18 from the seventh ring road - tweet

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait Oil Company announced on Tuesday a limited oil spill near kilo 18 from the seventh ring road, adding that isolating the source of leakage is in progress, the company said on twitter.

The company added that its emergency teams in coordination with the concerned authorities are dealing with the spill.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)

