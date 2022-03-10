World Markets

Kuwait National Petroleum Co opens new LNG line, Kuna reports

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced that it was operating a fifth liquefied gas (LNG) line at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, adding 805 million standard cubic feet to the company's capacity, the Kuna state news agency said on Thursday.

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced that it was operating a fifth liquefied gas (LNG) line at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, adding 805 million standard cubic feet to the company's capacity, the Kuna state news agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by David Goodman )

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular