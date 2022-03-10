Kuwait National Petroleum Co opens new LNG line, Kuna reports

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced that it was operating a fifth liquefied gas (LNG) line at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, adding 805 million standard cubic feet to the company's capacity, the Kuna state news agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by David Goodman )

