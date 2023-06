CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait Oil Co has launched a strategic gas line from northern Kuwait to Mina Al-Ahmadi Port, its parent Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Twitter on Sunday.

