Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. (KWSE:KIB) Price Target Increased by 41.91% to 0.33

The average one-year price target for Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. (KWSE:KIB) has been revised to KWD0.33 / share. This is an increase of 41.91% from the prior estimate of KWD0.23 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of KWD0.32 to a high of KWD0.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.86% from the latest reported closing price of KWD231.00 / share.

Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. Maintains 0.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIB is 0.08%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.33% to 58,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,073K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,992K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,839K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIB by 9.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,844K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,367K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIB by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,704K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,469K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIB by 89.42% over the last quarter.

