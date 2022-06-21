Kuwait has the capacity to reach its OPEC quota and any future increases -KPC CEO

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chief said on Tuesday the Gulf oil producer had the capacity to reach its OPEC quota and any future increases.

Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah also said there were no current plans to list units of KPC but that things could change over time. He said asset monetisation of pipelines could be considered.

"We looked at what Aramco and ADNOC have done, in terms of pipelines for example. It’s not something that’s completely off the table for us, it’s something that we’re looking at," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha organised by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

