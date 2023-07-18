Kuwait government faces early opposition over public debt law

Recasts lead, adds detail

KUWAIT, July 18 (Reuters) - Several prominent members of Kuwait's parliament on Tuesday criticised a government plan which includes a proposal for a long-awaited debt law, in an early sign that the new cabinet may face familiar old challenges holding back economic reforms.

The government has said it wants to have a public debt law approved in the first year of its work programme for 2023-2027, as well as a governing framework for the law, and tie it to projects that will add value.

However any draft bill would have to be approved by Kuwait's parliament, or National Assembly, which has been dominated by opposition lawmakers who have blocked similar proposals for years.

Feuding between successive cabinets and parliaments has hampered reform for years, including passage of a debt law which would allow Kuwait to tap international markets and address the country's heavy reliance on oil.

At least 20 MPs voiced opposition to the debt law on Tuesday as the National Assembly discussed the government work programme.

They said it would increase indebtedness in a state which holds one of the world's largest oil reserves as well as one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds, according to Al Dustor, a news outlet affiliated with the National Assembly.

MP Osama al-Shaheen refused "to shackle the state with indebtedness," though he said a government sukuk - or Islamic bond - law was a legitimate alternative, Al Dustor said.

The government will also need parliamentary approval for other proposals in its latest work programme, including setting up a framework for corporate tax.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Additional reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

