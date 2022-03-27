Kuwait firm Agility's Tristar to buy 51% of HG Storage International

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Tristar Transport, which is owned by Kuwaiti logistics company Agility AGLT.KW, will buy a 51% stake in HG Storage International from China's HNA Group for $215 million, it said on Sunday

The deal will give Tristar access to a portfolio of storage and logistics businesses for petroleum products in eight countries, Agility said in a statement.

Commodities trading firm Glencore GLEN.L will still own 49% in HG Storage International.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

